Devastation in Cebu: The Aftermath of a 6.9 Magnitude Earthquake

A devastating 6.9 magnitude earthquake has claimed the lives of 72 people in the central Philippines, civil defense authorities reported. Occurring late Tuesday night, the tremor injured nearly 300 individuals and inflicted severe damage on infrastructure in the Visayas region.

The natural disaster targeted the waters off Cebu Island, toppling power lines, demolishing bridges, and ravaging multiple structures, including a centenarian church. This earthquake is the most lethal the country has faced since the Bohol quake in 2013, which resulted in 222 fatalities.

Sitting on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," the Philippines encounters over 800 earthquakes annually, underlining its geographical vulnerability. Authorities continue assessments and rescue operations amidst the chaos.