Devastation in Cebu: The Aftermath of a 6.9 Magnitude Earthquake
A recent 6.9 magnitude earthquake in the central Philippines has resulted in 72 deaths and 294 injuries. The central Visayas region was hit hardest, with significant infrastructure damage. The disaster highlights the Philippines' vulnerability due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire."
Sitting on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," the Philippines encounters over 800 earthquakes annually, underlining its geographical vulnerability. Authorities continue assessments and rescue operations amidst the chaos.