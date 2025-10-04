Painted stork returns to Kaziranga National Park after four years: Himanta

Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-10-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 20:06 IST
Migratory painted stork or Mycteria Leucocephala has returned to Kaziranga National Park after four years, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

''Kaziranga welcomes an old guest after 4 years. The elegant migratory Painted Storks (Mycteria leucocephala) have made a comeback to @kaziranga's skies, soaring once again over our wetlands,'' he said in a post on X.

The return of the migratory bird proves that nature heals when it is protected properly, Sarma said.

''Another win for our conservation efforts,'' he added.

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve is the largest in the North East and is thronged by domestic and international tourists in large numbers for its famed great Indian one-horned rhinoceros.

The Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO world heritage site, was declared as a National Park in 1974. It is inhabited by the world's largest population of one-horned rhinos as well as many mammals, including tigers, elephants, panthers and bears, and thousands of birds.

The park is located in Golaghat and Nagaon districts of Assam. It is also placed beside the Brahmaputra river on the north and the Karbi Anglong mountains on the south.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

