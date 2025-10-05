Jackal Attacks Spark Fear in Uttar Pradesh Villages

A recent spike in jackal attacks in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, has put villagers on high alert as authorities intensify efforts to manage the wildlife threat. A notable incident involved a villager, Rajkumar, who freed himself from a jackal's grip and killed it in self-defense.

Following the attack on Rajkumar and his sister Sushila, both of whom are undergoing hospital treatment, the forest department confirmed the aggressive animal was indeed a jackal, despite initial claims it might have been a wolf. These attacks add to the tragedy of previous incidents where wolves claimed several lives in the region last month.

In response, authorities have established a command center and deployed patrols, drones, and solar CCTV to monitor and capture the rogue wildlife. Rescue operations include 21 task forces, and public awareness campaigns are underway to ensure community safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)