Jackal Attacks Spark Fear in Uttar Pradesh Villages

In Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, multiple jackal attacks have left villagers injured and sparked a series of rescue operations. Recent incidents involved a man, Rajkumar, killing a jackal barehanded. Authorities are employing CCTV and drones to track and manage the wildlife threat effectively, as more attacks have been recorded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 05-10-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 16:15 IST
A recent spike in jackal attacks in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, has put villagers on high alert as authorities intensify efforts to manage the wildlife threat. A notable incident involved a villager, Rajkumar, who freed himself from a jackal's grip and killed it in self-defense.

Following the attack on Rajkumar and his sister Sushila, both of whom are undergoing hospital treatment, the forest department confirmed the aggressive animal was indeed a jackal, despite initial claims it might have been a wolf. These attacks add to the tragedy of previous incidents where wolves claimed several lives in the region last month.

In response, authorities have established a command center and deployed patrols, drones, and solar CCTV to monitor and capture the rogue wildlife. Rescue operations include 21 task forces, and public awareness campaigns are underway to ensure community safety.

