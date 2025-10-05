Left Menu

Nepal's Monsoon Havoc: Over 50 Dead and Many Missing Amid Landslides and Floods

At least 51 people have been killed and several are missing in Nepal due to landslides and floods triggered by heavy rainfall. Rescue operations are ongoing, with support from India. Vehicles have been allowed to move cautiously as weather conditions improve. Authorities remain on high alert.

In eastern Nepal, heavy monsoon rains since last night have resulted in at least 51 fatalities due to landslides and floods, according to the Armed Police Force. The Ilam district in Koshi province has been particularly hard hit, with 37 deaths reported from various towns and municipalities.

Additional incidents include lightning strikes resulting in fatalities in Rautahat and Khotang districts, alongside a road accident in Panchthar due to monsoon-damaged routes. Rescue operations by Nepal Army, Nepal Police, and APF are ongoing, as personnel strive to locate missing persons, some of whom were trekking when weather intensified.

The Nepal government has cautiously allowed transportation services to resume in select areas, following a decrease in rainfall. Meanwhile, India has extended its support, with Prime Minister Modi assuring necessary assistance during this challenging time. Authorities remain vigilant, closely monitoring weather patterns and infrastructure safety.

