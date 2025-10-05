Left Menu

Blaze Breakout: Thane's Godown Fire Sparks Evening Alarm

A fire erupted in a godown in Thane district, Maharashtra, on Sunday night. It ignited at around 9.45 pm, prompting a swift response from fire engines. No injuries were reported, and efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing. The cause and contents of the godown remain unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-10-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 22:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A fire broke out at a warehouse in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday evening, according to a civic official. The alarm was raised at around 9.45 pm, and fire engines promptly arrived at the scene at Sawad Naka in Bhiwandi.

Saqib Khabre, chief of the disaster management cell of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation, confirmed that there were no reports of injuries. Firefighting operations remain underway to extinguish the flames.

The specific cause of the fire and what was being stored inside the godown have yet to be determined. Investigations continue as emergency teams work to control the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

