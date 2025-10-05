Blaze Breakout: Thane's Godown Fire Sparks Evening Alarm

A fire broke out at a warehouse in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday evening, according to a civic official. The alarm was raised at around 9.45 pm, and fire engines promptly arrived at the scene at Sawad Naka in Bhiwandi.

Saqib Khabre, chief of the disaster management cell of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation, confirmed that there were no reports of injuries. Firefighting operations remain underway to extinguish the flames.

The specific cause of the fire and what was being stored inside the godown have yet to be determined. Investigations continue as emergency teams work to control the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)