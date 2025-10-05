Left Menu

Trekking Halted in Chamoli Due to Weather Warnings

Trekking in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, has been suspended for October 6-7 due to forecasts of heavy rain and snowfall at high altitudes. Officials have revoked permits and urged caution, highlighting risks such as landslides and road blockages. Construction activities in risky areas are also halted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 05-10-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 23:41 IST
Trekking Halted in Chamoli Due to Weather Warnings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Trekking activities in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, are temporarily suspended as rain and snowfall loom in the forecast, officials announced.

The district's Disaster Management Office has halted treks on October 6 and 7, following predictions of adverse weather conditions by the Meteorological Department.

Authorities emphasized safety, revoking existing trekking permits and urging the public to remain cautious, particularly in high-risk areas prone to landslides and flooding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kranti Goud: Rising Star of Indian Women's Cricket

Kranti Goud: Rising Star of Indian Women's Cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Election Commission to announce schedule for Bihar assembly polls today.

Election Commission to announce schedule for Bihar assembly polls today.

 India
3
Sydney Shooting: Unraveling Motive Behind 50 Shots Fired

Sydney Shooting: Unraveling Motive Behind 50 Shots Fired

 Australia
4
Sanae Takaichi: Japan's Historic Leap Towards a Female Leadership

Sanae Takaichi: Japan's Historic Leap Towards a Female Leadership

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025