Trekking Halted in Chamoli Due to Weather Warnings

Trekking activities in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, are temporarily suspended as rain and snowfall loom in the forecast, officials announced.

The district's Disaster Management Office has halted treks on October 6 and 7, following predictions of adverse weather conditions by the Meteorological Department.

Authorities emphasized safety, revoking existing trekking permits and urging the public to remain cautious, particularly in high-risk areas prone to landslides and flooding.

(With inputs from agencies.)