Trekking Halted in Chamoli Due to Weather Warnings

Trekking in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, has been suspended for October 6-7 due to forecasts of heavy rain and snowfall at high altitudes. Officials have revoked permits and urged caution, highlighting risks such as landslides and road blockages. Construction activities in risky areas are also halted.
Trekking activities in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, are temporarily suspended as rain and snowfall loom in the forecast, officials announced.
The district's Disaster Management Office has halted treks on October 6 and 7, following predictions of adverse weather conditions by the Meteorological Department.
Authorities emphasized safety, revoking existing trekking permits and urging the public to remain cautious, particularly in high-risk areas prone to landslides and flooding.
