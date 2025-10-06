Lunar Marvel: October's Supermoon Graces the Night Sky

Stargazers are in for a treat as the first of three supermoons this year illuminates the night sky this Monday. October's supermoon will appear larger and brighter than usual because of its closer orbit to Earth. NASA states this positioning can make the moon look up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter compared to the faintest moon seen this year.

Despite its increased size and brightness, Derrick Pitts, chief astronomer at Philadelphia's Franklin Institute, assures that supermoons occur regularly. The phenomenon can be enjoyed globally without special equipment if weather conditions are favorable. However, distinguishing the supermoon from a regular full moon can be challenging, especially without prior observation.

This supermoon will be about 224,600 miles from Earth in its orbit. The next supermoons are expected in November and December. Looking ahead, lunar enthusiasts can anticipate two lunar eclipses in 2026, including a total eclipse visible across large parts of North America, Asia, and Australia.