Lunar Marvel: October's Supermoon Graces the Night Sky

October's supermoon, the first of three this year, appears larger and brighter due to its proximity to Earth. While this phenomenon isn't unusual, its subtle difference from a regular full moon may be hard to detect. Future celestial events include supermoons in the coming months and lunar eclipses in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 06-10-2025 01:52 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 01:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Stargazers are in for a treat as the first of three supermoons this year illuminates the night sky this Monday. October's supermoon will appear larger and brighter than usual because of its closer orbit to Earth. NASA states this positioning can make the moon look up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter compared to the faintest moon seen this year.

Despite its increased size and brightness, Derrick Pitts, chief astronomer at Philadelphia's Franklin Institute, assures that supermoons occur regularly. The phenomenon can be enjoyed globally without special equipment if weather conditions are favorable. However, distinguishing the supermoon from a regular full moon can be challenging, especially without prior observation.

This supermoon will be about 224,600 miles from Earth in its orbit. The next supermoons are expected in November and December. Looking ahead, lunar enthusiasts can anticipate two lunar eclipses in 2026, including a total eclipse visible across large parts of North America, Asia, and Australia.

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

