Tragedy Strikes at Indonesian Boarding School as Building Collapse Death Toll Reaches 60
A catastrophic building collapse at Al Khoziny school in Indonesia left 60 dead. Recovery crews retrieved bodies and body parts amidst the rubble. The century-old school underwent unauthorized expansion, leading to the disaster. Families offered DNA samples to identify victims, and three students remain missing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sidoarjo | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:44 IST
In a devastating update from Indonesia, recovery crews have uncovered nearly a dozen bodies in the wake of a tragic building collapse at the Al Khoziny Islamic boarding school.
The disaster struck on September 29 while students were engaged in afternoon prayers at the century-old institution, which was undergoing an illicit expansion. The toll has climbed to 60.
With few signs of life from the wreckage, rescue officials have ramped up efforts using excavators. Grieving families have provided DNA samples to aid the identification of difficult-to-identify remains at Bhayangkara police hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rescue Mission in Khunti: Two Trafficked Tribal Girls Return Home
Dramatic River Rescue: Elderly Woman Survives Damodar River Sweep
Rescue or Retaliate: The Wolf Dilemma in Uttar Pradesh
Rescue Operation Saves Hundreds Stranded in Himalayan Blizzard
Rescue Efforts Underway Amidst Deadly Everest Blizzard