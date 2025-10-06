Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Indonesian Boarding School as Building Collapse Death Toll Reaches 60

A catastrophic building collapse at Al Khoziny school in Indonesia left 60 dead. Recovery crews retrieved bodies and body parts amidst the rubble. The century-old school underwent unauthorized expansion, leading to the disaster. Families offered DNA samples to identify victims, and three students remain missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sidoarjo | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating update from Indonesia, recovery crews have uncovered nearly a dozen bodies in the wake of a tragic building collapse at the Al Khoziny Islamic boarding school.

The disaster struck on September 29 while students were engaged in afternoon prayers at the century-old institution, which was undergoing an illicit expansion. The toll has climbed to 60.

With few signs of life from the wreckage, rescue officials have ramped up efforts using excavators. Grieving families have provided DNA samples to aid the identification of difficult-to-identify remains at Bhayangkara police hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ADB Report 2025: Asia's Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

