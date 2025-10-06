Tragedy Strikes at Indonesian Boarding School as Building Collapse Death Toll Reaches 60

In a devastating update from Indonesia, recovery crews have uncovered nearly a dozen bodies in the wake of a tragic building collapse at the Al Khoziny Islamic boarding school.

The disaster struck on September 29 while students were engaged in afternoon prayers at the century-old institution, which was undergoing an illicit expansion. The toll has climbed to 60.

With few signs of life from the wreckage, rescue officials have ramped up efforts using excavators. Grieving families have provided DNA samples to aid the identification of difficult-to-identify remains at Bhayangkara police hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)