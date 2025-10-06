Rising Nile Sparks Tensions Amid Flooding Chaos

As rising Nile waters inundated northern Egypt, residents were forced to navigate their homes by boat, exacerbating tensions between Cairo and Addis Ababa over Ethiopia's massive Nile dam.

Fisherman Saied Gameel echoed the despair of many affected, lamenting the unusually high water levels this year.

In a situation worsened by a late-season surge from Ethiopia through Sudan and into Egypt, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam remains a point of contention between the nations.

