Rising Nile Sparks Tensions Amid Flooding Chaos

Rising Nile waters have flooded homes in northern Egypt, intensifying conflict between Egypt and Ethiopia over the latter's dam. Egypt blames Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam for increasing floods, while Ethiopia denies the accusations. The floods have affected countless people, displacing families in both Sudan and Egypt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As rising Nile waters inundated northern Egypt, residents were forced to navigate their homes by boat, exacerbating tensions between Cairo and Addis Ababa over Ethiopia's massive Nile dam.

Fisherman Saied Gameel echoed the despair of many affected, lamenting the unusually high water levels this year.

In a situation worsened by a late-season surge from Ethiopia through Sudan and into Egypt, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam remains a point of contention between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

