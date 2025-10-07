Snowy Calamity: Hikers Stranded in Western China's Mountains
Early-season snowfalls in Western China have stranded hundreds of hikers, including near Mount Everest, during a national holiday. The severe storm claimed lives and led to the closure of popular hiking trails, highlighting the region's weather unpredictability and the influence of social media in risky hiking adventures.
- Country:
- China
Early-season snowfalls have stranded hikers in China's mountainous regions, including hundreds at Mount Everest's base, closing trails and resulting in fatalities. The severe weather disrupted China's national holiday as people flocked to tourist sites.
The Tibetan plateau, spanning the Himalayas to eastern provinces, is famed for its lofty peaks and pristine waters. However, the weekend saw intensified precipitation that stranded hikers amid snow and lightning.
A social media-fueled trek in Qinghai province turned tragic with one death and challenging evacuations in harsh conditions. Nearby scenic areas also faced closures due to snowstorms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's Artificial Rain Experiment Faces Delay Amid Weather Woes
The UN and China's Seat: A Diplomatic Debate
Clash Over U.N. Resolution 2758: China vs. EU on Taiwan Issue
British Spy Trial Collapse: Controversy Sparks Over China Relations
Young Tennis Stars Shine at Fenesta Open Amid Weather Challenges