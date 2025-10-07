Left Menu

Snowy Calamity: Hikers Stranded in Western China's Mountains

Early-season snowfalls in Western China have stranded hundreds of hikers, including near Mount Everest, during a national holiday. The severe storm claimed lives and led to the closure of popular hiking trails, highlighting the region's weather unpredictability and the influence of social media in risky hiking adventures.

The Tibetan plateau, spanning the Himalayas to eastern provinces, is famed for its lofty peaks and pristine waters. However, the weekend saw intensified precipitation that stranded hikers amid snow and lightning.

A social media-fueled trek in Qinghai province turned tragic with one death and challenging evacuations in harsh conditions. Nearby scenic areas also faced closures due to snowstorms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

