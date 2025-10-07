Snowy Calamity: Hikers Stranded in Western China's Mountains

Early-season snowfalls have stranded hikers in China's mountainous regions, including hundreds at Mount Everest's base, closing trails and resulting in fatalities. The severe weather disrupted China's national holiday as people flocked to tourist sites.

The Tibetan plateau, spanning the Himalayas to eastern provinces, is famed for its lofty peaks and pristine waters. However, the weekend saw intensified precipitation that stranded hikers amid snow and lightning.

A social media-fueled trek in Qinghai province turned tragic with one death and challenging evacuations in harsh conditions. Nearby scenic areas also faced closures due to snowstorms.

