Decade of Transformation: Paris Agreement's Impact and Future

Marking the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, UN climate chief Simon Stiell emphasized the need for accelerated climate action. He highlighted global cooperation progress, increased clean-energy investment, and the ongoing challenges of adequate climate finance. Stiell called for more innovation and bold action for a sustainable future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:18 IST
  • India

A decade has passed since the Paris Agreement set a new course in the fight against climate change. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, UN climate chief Simon Stiell called on nations to turn the promises made in Paris into tangible progress that positively impacts daily lives worldwide.

In his message, Stiell spotlighted the transformative effect of the agreement, noting a shift towards sustainable economic growth and well-being. He emphasized the need to connect high-level commitments with real-world impacts, urging a focus on renewable energy and emerging innovations like cleaner industries and resilient infrastructure.

The challenge of inadequate climate finance was underscored, with Stiell stressing the importance of scaling up funding to unlock innovation, jobs, and global resilience. As climate disasters intensify, Stiell reaffirmed the critical role of international cooperation and bold action in securing a sustainable future for billions.

