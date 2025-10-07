Left Menu

Blizzard Strands Hundreds in Tibet: Trekkers Evacuated Amid Sudden Snowstorm

Unexpected snowstorms in Tibet stranded over 200 trekkers near Everest's eastern face, prompting evacuation efforts. Outdoor enthusiasts drawn by an eight-day holiday faced harsh conditions. Despite challenging weather, operations began on Monday with many rescued. Cooler conditions and communication issues persisted, complicating further rescues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:07 IST
Blizzard Strands Hundreds in Tibet: Trekkers Evacuated Amid Sudden Snowstorm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A sudden snowstorm has left over 200 trekkers stranded near Everest's eastern face in Tibet. The blizzard, sweeping across western China, halted the plans of outdoor enthusiasts lured to the region by the October holiday. Rescue operations, initiated on Monday, have seen some progress.

The evacuation effort aims to retrieve all remaining hikers by Tuesday. According to sources, initial rescues have been successful, with support from state media confirming established communication with the stranded individuals. Tibet's regional government has yet to provide an official response.

This unexpected weather event also disrupted other mountaineering expeditions in the area. Rescues extend beyond Tibet to the Qinghai-Gansu region, where one trekker succumbed to the conditions. Authorities have now issued warnings and suspended trekking activities in parts of Xinjiang as a precaution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Landslide Claims Lives in Himachal Pradesh

Tragic Landslide Claims Lives in Himachal Pradesh

 India
2
Markets Teeter Amid Political and Economic Crossroads

Markets Teeter Amid Political and Economic Crossroads

 Global
3
YSRCP's Bold Stand Against Medical College Privatization

YSRCP's Bold Stand Against Medical College Privatization

 India
4
Vande Bharat Express to Connect Khajuraho and Varanasi

Vande Bharat Express to Connect Khajuraho and Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025