Blizzard Strands Hundreds in Tibet: Trekkers Evacuated Amid Sudden Snowstorm

A sudden snowstorm has left over 200 trekkers stranded near Everest's eastern face in Tibet. The blizzard, sweeping across western China, halted the plans of outdoor enthusiasts lured to the region by the October holiday. Rescue operations, initiated on Monday, have seen some progress.

The evacuation effort aims to retrieve all remaining hikers by Tuesday. According to sources, initial rescues have been successful, with support from state media confirming established communication with the stranded individuals. Tibet's regional government has yet to provide an official response.

This unexpected weather event also disrupted other mountaineering expeditions in the area. Rescues extend beyond Tibet to the Qinghai-Gansu region, where one trekker succumbed to the conditions. Authorities have now issued warnings and suspended trekking activities in parts of Xinjiang as a precaution.

