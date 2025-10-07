Left Menu

Drone Surveillance to Protect Bangladesh's Valuable Hilsa Fish During Breeding Season

Bangladesh is deploying drones, warships, and patrol helicopters to secure hilsa fish during its peak breeding season. The three-week ban on fishing aims to protect spawning areas from both domestic and international interference. Significant enforcement measures have led to numerous arrests and the seizure of illegal fishing nets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:22 IST
Bangladesh has initiated a comprehensive surveillance strategy in its rivers and marine waters to safeguard the hilsa fish during its critical breeding season, according to officials on Tuesday.

Drones are conducting aerial surveillance, while the navy has mobilized 17 warships and patrol helicopters to uphold a temporary ban on hilsa fishing, ensuring the fish can breed safely.

The enforcement campaign, which runs from October 4 to 25, aims to prevent domestic and foreign interference in spawning areas, with several individuals arrested and illegal nets confiscated.

