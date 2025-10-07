South Africa’s Abalone Export Council Targets Europe to Expand Market Reach

The South African Abalone Export Council (SAAEC) is charting a bold new course toward Europe as it seeks to diversify its export destinations beyond Asia. Leading this strategic expansion is Chief Executive Officer Rhomona Gounden, who is representing the South African abalone sector at the Anuga Food and Beverage Trade Fair in Cologne, Germany — the world’s largest global food and beverage showcase. The five-day event, running from 4 to 8 October 2025, has drawn exhibitors and buyers from around the world, creating a unique platform for the promotion of South Africa’s premium seafood.

Expanding Horizons: Europe as a New Frontier

Gounden’s participation at Anuga marks a pivotal move in SAAEC’s long-term vision to introduce South African farmed abalone to new international audiences. While abalone — often referred to locally as perlemoen — is a delicacy highly prized in Asian markets such as China, Japan, Singapore, and Canada, it remains largely unfamiliar to European consumers.

“Not many people know about abalone here in Europe,” Gounden explained. “That is exactly the reason why we had to participate in this major trade fair with the assistance of the dtic. We have a lot of work ahead of us in creating awareness and positioning abalone as a premium South African brand in Europe.”

She noted that France, with its culinary sophistication and taste for exotic seafood, could serve as a gateway market into the wider European Union. “We are not just selling a product; we are building a brand,” she added, emphasizing that the effort is as much about education and storytelling as it is about trade.

The dtic’s Role in Export Diversification

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) has been instrumental in supporting South Africa’s agro-processing exporters. Through its national pavilion at Anuga, the department has brought together 30 South African companies under a single banner of “Proudly South African” excellence. This initiative is part of the government’s broader export diversification strategy, which aims to reduce dependency on traditional markets and open up new trade corridors.

According to the dtic, platforms like Anuga allow local producers to access global buyers, expand distribution networks, and learn from international consumer trends. For the abalone sector, which relies heavily on a few Asian destinations, such efforts are vital to ensuring long-term market resilience and economic sustainability.

Building the Abalone Brand

Abalone farming in South Africa has grown into a niche but significant aquaculture industry, producing around 3,000 tonnes annually. Nearly 99% of this is exported, primarily to Asia. Despite its small size, the sector is labour-intensive, employing approximately 2,500 people, most of whom live in coastal areas of the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

The South African Abalone Export Council, established in 2006, represents six key member companies — Aqunion, HIK, I&J, Sea Harvest, West Coast Abalone, and Wild Coast Abalone — operating a total of twelve farms. These companies have invested heavily in research, hatchery technology, and sustainable aquaculture practices, ensuring the industry’s long-term competitiveness and compliance with international environmental standards.

Gounden believes that this combination of quality assurance, traceability, and sustainability will appeal to discerning European consumers. “We are offering more than just seafood; we are presenting a South African story of innovation, dedication, and responsible farming,” she said.

Educating the European Market

Despite initial curiosity from visitors at Anuga, Gounden acknowledges that much of Europe remains unfamiliar with abalone as a culinary product. “It’s going to take consistent education — not just among consumers but also among chefs, retailers, and distributors,” she noted. Plans are underway to organize tasting events, culinary collaborations, and branding campaigns across selected European countries to build awareness of the delicacy’s unique taste and texture.

The SAAEC’s marketing strategy emphasizes culinary storytelling, positioning South African abalone alongside other premium seafood such as oysters, scallops, and lobster. With Europe’s growing appetite for exotic and sustainable seafood, Gounden remains optimistic about abalone’s potential to carve out a new niche.

Looking Ahead

The participation of the South African Abalone Export Council at Anuga 2025 is not just about short-term sales but about laying the groundwork for a sustainable export footprint in Europe. As South Africa continues its push for global market diversification, the abalone industry’s success could serve as a model for other niche exporters seeking to balance economic growth with brand development and sustainability.

For now, Gounden and her team are focused on the long game — building awareness, fostering partnerships, and gradually turning European curiosity into a thriving demand for South Africa’s ocean treasure.