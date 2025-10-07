Left Menu

Mumbai's Underground Metro Milestone: A New Era in Urban Transit

Mumbai's first fully underground Metro Line 3 becomes fully operational, offering improved connectivity across the city. Prime Minister Modi inaugurates the 10.99-km final stretch, enhancing access to key financial and business districts. The line promises significant fuel savings, reduced congestion, and extended connectivity for commuters.

Mumbai marks a major milestone in urban transit as its first fully underground metro line becomes fully operational. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the final 10.99-kilometer stretch of Metro Line 3 on Wednesday.

With the inauguration, the 33.5-km Aqua Line now connects south Mumbai's Cuffe Parade to Aarey JVLR, significantly enhancing connectivity across the city. The project promises to ease congestion, reduce travel time, and offer seamless connections to key areas, including business, administrative, and heritage districts in the city.

The line aims to save 3.54 lakh liters of fuel daily, cut down vehicular trips by 6.65 lakh, and decrease noise pollution. As Mumbai enters a new era of urban transportation, the Aqua Line is expected to serve around 13 lakh commuters daily.

