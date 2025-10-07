Chilling Transformation: Uttarakhand's Temperature Plunge

Uttarakhand experienced a sharp drop in temperature on Tuesday as high-altitude snowfall and rain in the plains gripped the state in a cold embrace.

The chill was noticeable in Dehradun, where temperatures fell by nine degrees in just two days, with 20 mm of rain recorded in the last 24 hours. The sight of pilgrims joyfully basking in the snow's presence is making rounds on social media.

With the Meteorological Department predicting further adverse weather, Chamoli district authorities have suspended trekking activities today and tomorrow, urging residents to travel only when necessary and recommending extra clothing for warmth.

(With inputs from agencies.)