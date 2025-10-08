Mumbai's High-Tech Battle Against Disasters: AI and Education at the Forefront

Amidst rising natural threats, Mumbai is bolstering its disaster preparedness efforts by combining artificial intelligence and community education. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has embarked on training more than 200,000 residents in disaster response techniques.

The BMC's Chief Officer of Disaster Management, Rashmee Lokhande, emphasized the importance of equipping Mumbaikars with survival and first-responder skills. These steps are crucial as the city lies in Earthquake Zone III, prone to tremors reaching magnitudes of 6.9, compounded by its coastal exposure to tsunamis.

Integrating technology, the BMC is upgrading 500 CCTV cameras to detect incidents automatically, aiding rapid emergency response. The City's new Institute of Disaster Management further prepares citizens against varied threats. Efforts also include collaboration with 108 agencies for a synchronized emergency response.

(With inputs from agencies.)