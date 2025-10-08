Left Menu

Modi Boosts Mumbai's Infrastructure with Major Airport and Metro Inaugurations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated phase one of the Navi Mumbai International Airport and Phase 2B of Mumbai Metro Line-3. The airport, spread over 1,160 hectares, and the metro expansion are set to enhance transportation capacity. Modi also launched Mumbai One app and an employability program to improve urban mobility and skill development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:09 IST
In a landmark day for Mumbai's infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated phase one of the Navi Mumbai International Airport on Wednesday. Built at a substantial cost of Rs 19,650 crore, the new airport is spread over 1,160 hectares and aims to alleviate the high traffic burden on Mumbai's aging Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The inauguration was followed by a walkthrough of the expansive facility, India's largest greenfield airport project developed under the PPP model. This is the second international airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, promising to significantly enhance the nation's aviation capacity.

In addition to the airport, Modi also inaugurated Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade, at a cost of Rs 12,200 crore. The inauguration marked a major milestone in Mumbai's urban transport, heralded by the dedication of the Rs 37,270 crore Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line). Furthering commuter convenience, Modi launched the Mumbai One app and unveiled the STEP initiative for skilling, aimed at bolstering employability in Maharashtra.

