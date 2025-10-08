Left Menu

Delhi PWD to Revamp Roads Against Pollution Ahead of Winter

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) is set to improve 153 roads under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund ahead of winter. The projects will address dust and water damage, aiming to reduce pollution. Approved funds total Rs 803 crore, alongside new pollution control measures costing Rs 1158 crore.

The Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi is embarking on a significant project to enhance 153 roads through the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) as preparations ramp up ahead of the winter season. The initiative is part of the Delhi government's commitment to mitigating road dust and improving infrastructure.

A high-level meeting led by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma reviewed the projects' status. The roads, which have been adversely affected by monsoon-related damages like potholes and cracks, will undergo strengthening and repairs across three zones of the city. The PWD has already floated tenders for these projects, with work anticipated to begin shortly.

Central to the initiative, the Delhi government received Rs 803 crore from the central government to fund these infrastructure improvements. Additionally, the government is focused on pollution control through emergency measures, including deploying water sprinklers fitted with anti-smog guns, at a cost of Rs 1158 crore. The phased repair and strengthening efforts will be underway over the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

