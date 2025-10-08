Left Menu

Clash in Orang National Park: Poacher Killed in Forest Guard Encounter

In a dramatic encounter at Assam's Orang National Park, a suspected poacher was killed by forest guards. The incident occurred after poachers targeted the park's one-horned rhinoceros, leading to a firefight. The gang evaded capture under the cover of night, rain, and dense forest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tezpur | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:03 IST
Clash in Orang National Park: Poacher Killed in Forest Guard Encounter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected poacher met a fatal end in a standoff with forest guards inside Orang National Park, Assam, early Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

The confrontation unfolded around 12:30 am near the Rahmanpur anti-poaching camp after forest personnel were tipped off about a poaching gang targeting the park's revered one-horned rhinoceros.

Despite efforts by the park's security team to engage the intruders, the gang opened fire. The ensuing gun battle resulted in the death of an alleged poacher, while others fled under the cover of darkness, aided by heavy rain and thick foliage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

