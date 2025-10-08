Navi Mumbai Airport: India's New Gateway to Progress

Business tycoon Gautam Adani has hailed the opening of the Navi Mumbai International Airport as a landmark event in India's infrastructure development. He likened the new airport to a 'lotus', symbolizing India's ambition to become a USD 10 trillion economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport, which was completed in a record time of less than 50 months, with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore. This project is a testament to India's leadership and underscores the power of public-private partnerships.

Strategically connected to Mumbai's existing transport network, the airport will ease congestion and boost economic growth. It is poised to generate over 200,000 jobs, stimulate tourism, trade, and foster new business opportunities. The focus on sustainability and self-reliance makes it a beacon of India's aspirations for a greener future.

(With inputs from agencies.)