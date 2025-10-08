Chilly Winds Embrace Delhi: An Early Winter Arrival

Delhi has been gripped by an early onset of chilly weather, courtesy of cold northwesterly winds that swept the city on Wednesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature plummeted to 26.5 degrees Celsius, a sharp eight degrees below the seasonal average, marking one of the coldest October days seen recently. The minimum stood at 20.3 degrees Celsius, also below the norm. Various weather stations in the capital reported temperatures dipping below the 20-degree mark, with the Ridge in north Delhi recording a chilly 17.6 degrees Celsius. Palam trailed closely with 18.4 degrees Celsius.

IMD officials indicate that the influence of the western disturbance is fading, which may see clearer skies and slightly warmer daytime temperatures. Nonetheless, the persistent cold northwesterly winds ensure a nighttime chill. Skymet Weather vice-president Mahesh Palawat points to cold winds from the mountains, recently dusted with snowfall, as the cause. Predictions suggest a brief rise in temperatures, but the night chill is likely to stay until the weekend.

Though temperatures remain cool, recent rains and winds have improved Delhi's air quality, placing it in the 'satisfactory' category for the second consecutive day. The Central Pollution Control Board reports an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 81, a slight increase from 73 on Tuesday. The Centre's Air Quality Early Warning System forecasts the AQI may slip into the 'moderate' category but will remain stable through the weekend.

