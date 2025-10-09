Left Menu

Revolutionizing Jharkhand: A New Era of Urban Development

The Jharkhand Urban Development department has initiated a strategic move to transform the state's urban infrastructure. Multiple expert teams have been created to evaluate current systems and formulate plans for modern and sustainable urban growth. This aligns with Chief Minister Hemant Soren's vision of positioning Jharkhand as a leader in urban development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-10-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 09:28 IST
Revolutionizing Jharkhand: A New Era of Urban Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand Urban Development department has embarked on an ambitious project to revolutionize the state's city infrastructure, as announced by an official on Thursday.

Driven by Chief Minister Hemant Soren's vision, expert teams have been established to assess and strategize for sustainable urban growth, aiming to position Jharkhand at the forefront of advanced urban development across India.

Under the guidance of Principal Secretary Sunil Kumar, eight specialized teams will conduct on-site assessments to develop plans for comprehensive city modernization, incorporating roads, flyovers, and eco-friendly initiatives to bolster the state's urban infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

 India
2
Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

 India
3
Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

 Turkey
4
India-UK partnership becoming crucial foundation for global stability, economic progress: PM Modi.

India-UK partnership becoming crucial foundation for global stability, econo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025