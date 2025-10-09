Revolutionizing Jharkhand: A New Era of Urban Development

The Jharkhand Urban Development department has embarked on an ambitious project to revolutionize the state's city infrastructure, as announced by an official on Thursday.

Driven by Chief Minister Hemant Soren's vision, expert teams have been established to assess and strategize for sustainable urban growth, aiming to position Jharkhand at the forefront of advanced urban development across India.

Under the guidance of Principal Secretary Sunil Kumar, eight specialized teams will conduct on-site assessments to develop plans for comprehensive city modernization, incorporating roads, flyovers, and eco-friendly initiatives to bolster the state's urban infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)