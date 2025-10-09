Left Menu

Devastating Monsoon Hits Jharkhand: Record Rainfall and Rising Casualties

Jharkhand experienced its most intense monsoon in a decade, marked by devastating rainfall and widespread destruction. The deluge resulted in 458 fatalities, severely impacting homes and farmlands. Climate change and increased sea surface temperatures in the Bay of Bengal were cited as key reasons for the unusual rainfall patterns.

  • India

Jharkhand witnessed an exceptionally intense monsoon this year, marking the state's most severe rainfall event in a decade. Between June and September, torrential rains and related disasters resulted in at least 458 fatalities, wreaking havoc on thousands of homes and farmlands, according to official data.

State department figures reveal that 186 people lost their lives due to lightning strikes, while 178 drowned in incidents related to the rain. Additional casualties were attributed to floods, landslides, and house collapses. The relentless downpours completely destroyed 467 houses and partially damaged over 8,000, with significant crop losses reported across 2,390 hectares, particularly affecting the districts of Ranchi, Gumla, Lohardaga, and Simdega.

The Ranchi Meteorological Centre's Director, Abhishek Anand attributed the extreme rainfall to climate change and increased sea surface temperatures in the Bay of Bengal, which led to frequent low-pressure formations. He highlighted the unusually active conditions in the Bay of Bengal as a major cause for the repeated heavy downpours in eastern and southeastern parts of Jharkhand. With the monsoon now receding, the IMD forecasts persist that mild, though potentially intensifying, winter conditions will follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

