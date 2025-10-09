Left Menu

NeoLiv's Mega Township Expansion in Faridabad

Realty firm NeoLiv will develop a 62-acre township in Faridabad with a revenue potential of Rs 2,300 crore. The project will primarily offer housing plots and villas. While details such as the number of plots and the total investment remain undisclosed, the move marks NeoLiv's most significant expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 11:54 IST
NeoLiv's Mega Township Expansion in Faridabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate developer NeoLiv has announced plans for a massive 62-acre township project in Faridabad, Haryana. The venture is projected to generate Rs 2,300 crore in revenue, reflecting the company's strategic expansion into the burgeoning housing market.

According to a statement released on Thursday, NeoLiv has entered into a management agreement for the development of land at Sector 98, 99A in Faridabad, focusing primarily on providing housing plots and villas.

Although the name of the landowner, the precise number of properties, and the total investment remain undisclosed, NeoLiv's Founder and CEO, Mohit Malhotra, emphasized the importance of this project. He called it a major milestone for NeoLiv in the rapidly growing NCR region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

 India
2
Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

 India
3
Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

 Turkey
4
India-UK partnership becoming crucial foundation for global stability, economic progress: PM Modi.

India-UK partnership becoming crucial foundation for global stability, econo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025