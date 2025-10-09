NeoLiv's Mega Township Expansion in Faridabad

Real estate developer NeoLiv has announced plans for a massive 62-acre township project in Faridabad, Haryana. The venture is projected to generate Rs 2,300 crore in revenue, reflecting the company's strategic expansion into the burgeoning housing market.

According to a statement released on Thursday, NeoLiv has entered into a management agreement for the development of land at Sector 98, 99A in Faridabad, focusing primarily on providing housing plots and villas.

Although the name of the landowner, the precise number of properties, and the total investment remain undisclosed, NeoLiv's Founder and CEO, Mohit Malhotra, emphasized the importance of this project. He called it a major milestone for NeoLiv in the rapidly growing NCR region.

