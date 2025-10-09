Sunshine Decline: India's Looming Solar Challenge

India is witnessing a decline in its sunshine hours, with the Himalayan region and the west coast experiencing the most substantial reductions, according to a detailed study covering 1988 to 2018.

The collaboration between Banaras Hindu University, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, and India Meteorological Department reveals an average annual reduction of 9.5 hours in the Himalayan region and over 8.5 hours along the west coast. Data was collected from more than 20 stations spanning nine diverse regions, with the Deccan Plateau and north-eastern areas also showing declines.

The report, published in Scientific Reports, attributes this solar dimming largely to increased aerosol particles from economic growth-induced urbanization and industrialization during the 1990s. This decline in sunshine could pose challenges to India's solar energy ambitions, with further research needed for strategic planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)