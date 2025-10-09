Left Menu

Sunshine Decline: India's Looming Solar Challenge

An analysis spanning three decades reveals a decline in sunshine hours across India, with the Himalayan region and west coast experiencing the most significant reductions. This trend, linked to increased aerosol levels from urbanization and industrialization, could impact India's solar energy strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:37 IST
Sunshine Decline: India's Looming Solar Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is witnessing a decline in its sunshine hours, with the Himalayan region and the west coast experiencing the most substantial reductions, according to a detailed study covering 1988 to 2018.

The collaboration between Banaras Hindu University, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, and India Meteorological Department reveals an average annual reduction of 9.5 hours in the Himalayan region and over 8.5 hours along the west coast. Data was collected from more than 20 stations spanning nine diverse regions, with the Deccan Plateau and north-eastern areas also showing declines.

The report, published in Scientific Reports, attributes this solar dimming largely to increased aerosol particles from economic growth-induced urbanization and industrialization during the 1990s. This decline in sunshine could pose challenges to India's solar energy ambitions, with further research needed for strategic planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Signature Global's Bold Rs 875 Crore Debenture Move

Signature Global's Bold Rs 875 Crore Debenture Move

 India
2
Terrorist Hideout Busted in Kupwara

Terrorist Hideout Busted in Kupwara

 India
3
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Brazil's Trade Talks

High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Brazil's Trade Talks

 Global
4
Tragic Accident: Road Collapse Claims Life in Delhi

Tragic Accident: Road Collapse Claims Life in Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025