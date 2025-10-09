Dwarf Kingfisher Rescued: A Tale of Avian Survival

A colorful oriental dwarf kingfisher had an unfortunate collision with a ceiling fan at a Dombivali restaurant, according to an NGO official.

After the incident near Gopi Mall, rescuers from the Plant and Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) promptly administered first aid to the injured bird. Named locally as 'tiboti khandya', the bird was later transferred to the Kalyan Forest Department for further recuperation.

The oriental dwarf kingfisher, migrating from Bhutan and Sri Lanka, typically visits coastal Maharashtra during the monsoon. However, extended rains delayed their return migration this year, affecting their usual timeline, explained PAWS head Nilesh Bhanage.

