Tragedy Strikes: Leopard Attack Claims Young Life in Dudhwa
An eight-year-old girl, Preet Kaur, was killed in a leopard attack in Dudhwa's Nighasan forest range. The incident occurred as she and her aunt were returning home from a doctor’s visit. Forest officials have promised compensation to the family and increased patrols to locate the leopard.
A tragic leopard attack claimed the life of eight-year-old Preet Kaur in the Dudhwa buffer zone on Thursday evening, officials reported. The young victim was on her way home from a doctor's visit with her aunt when the incident occurred.
The attack took place on a road surrounded by sugarcane fields, where the leopard lay hidden. It ambushed the girl, dragging her into the fields, despite attempts by locals to intervene. Unfortunately, by the time help arrived, the leopard had fled, leaving the child dead.
Dudhwa Tiger Reserve Field Director Dr H Rajamohan confirmed the girl's death. In response, the forest department has pledged monetary compensation for the bereaved family and will increase patrols to locate the dangerous animal.
