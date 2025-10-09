Tragedy Strikes in South Delhi: Wall Collapse at Construction Site Claims Life

A tragic incident unfolded in South Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave on Thursday evening when a section of a wall at a construction site collapsed, claiming the life of a 60-year-old man and injuring four others. The collapse occurred around 6:15 PM during excavation work for a basement, enveloping laborers in debris.

Emergency services, including fire brigade and police, quickly arrived at the scene, launching a rescue operation. Despite their efforts, the 60-year-old was declared dead at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. The injured, aged between 35 and 70, were taken to Sukhmani Hospital and later transferred to AIIMS for further treatment.

Local residents expressed prior concerns about safety at the site, noting past complaints had been overlooked by authorities. They warned that the road blockage and lack of safety measures posed risks not only to workers but also to local schoolchildren. As legal actions begin, the area has been secured and operations concluded.

