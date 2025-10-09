Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in South Delhi: Wall Collapse at Construction Site Claims Life

A wall collapse at an under-construction site in South Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave resulted in the death of a 60-year-old man and injured four others. The incident, occurring during basement excavation, prompted a swift response from police, fire, and rescue teams. Complaints of site safety had previously been ignored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in South Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave on Thursday evening when a section of a wall at a construction site collapsed, claiming the life of a 60-year-old man and injuring four others. The collapse occurred around 6:15 PM during excavation work for a basement, enveloping laborers in debris.

Emergency services, including fire brigade and police, quickly arrived at the scene, launching a rescue operation. Despite their efforts, the 60-year-old was declared dead at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. The injured, aged between 35 and 70, were taken to Sukhmani Hospital and later transferred to AIIMS for further treatment.

Local residents expressed prior concerns about safety at the site, noting past complaints had been overlooked by authorities. They warned that the road blockage and lack of safety measures posed risks not only to workers but also to local schoolchildren. As legal actions begin, the area has been secured and operations concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

