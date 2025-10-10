Left Menu

Kolte-Patil's Rs 1,400 Crore Housing Project in Pune

Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd has acquired a 7.5-acre land parcel in Bhugaon, Pune, for a Rs 1,400 crore housing project. The project will feature an estimated 1.9 million square feet of saleable area. Kolte-Patil, a leading real estate firm, has completed multiple projects across major cities in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 12:20 IST
Kolte-Patil's Rs 1,400 Crore Housing Project in Pune
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate giant Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd has made a strategic acquisition in Pune, purchasing a 7.5-acre land parcel in Bhugaon. This prime piece of real estate will be the foundation for a housing project valued at approximately Rs 1,400 crore.

According to a regulatory filing, this project will boast around 1.9 million square feet of saleable area, significantly adding to the company's already extensive portfolio. While the financial details and seller information remain confidential, the move underlines Kolte-Patil's expansion strategy.

Headquartered in Pune, Kolte-Patil Developers has an impressive track record, having developed over 68 projects. These include residential complexes, integrated townships, and commercial skyscrapers across cities like Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli military says ceasefire agreement in Gaza started at noon local time, reports AP.

Israeli military says ceasefire agreement in Gaza started at noon local time...

 Global
2
European Markets Juggle Gains Amid Geopolitical and Economic Shifts

European Markets Juggle Gains Amid Geopolitical and Economic Shifts

 Global
3
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Colloquial Critique Sparks Debate

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Colloquial Critique Sparks Debate

 India
4
Courage and Conviction: Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Win

Courage and Conviction: Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Win

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025