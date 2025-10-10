Kolte-Patil's Rs 1,400 Crore Housing Project in Pune

Real estate giant Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd has made a strategic acquisition in Pune, purchasing a 7.5-acre land parcel in Bhugaon. This prime piece of real estate will be the foundation for a housing project valued at approximately Rs 1,400 crore.

According to a regulatory filing, this project will boast around 1.9 million square feet of saleable area, significantly adding to the company's already extensive portfolio. While the financial details and seller information remain confidential, the move underlines Kolte-Patil's expansion strategy.

Headquartered in Pune, Kolte-Patil Developers has an impressive track record, having developed over 68 projects. These include residential complexes, integrated townships, and commercial skyscrapers across cities like Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

