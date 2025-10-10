Kolte-Patil's Rs 1,400 Crore Housing Project in Pune
Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd has acquired a 7.5-acre land parcel in Bhugaon, Pune, for a Rs 1,400 crore housing project. The project will feature an estimated 1.9 million square feet of saleable area. Kolte-Patil, a leading real estate firm, has completed multiple projects across major cities in India.
- Country:
- India
Real estate giant Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd has made a strategic acquisition in Pune, purchasing a 7.5-acre land parcel in Bhugaon. This prime piece of real estate will be the foundation for a housing project valued at approximately Rs 1,400 crore.
According to a regulatory filing, this project will boast around 1.9 million square feet of saleable area, significantly adding to the company's already extensive portfolio. While the financial details and seller information remain confidential, the move underlines Kolte-Patil's expansion strategy.
Headquartered in Pune, Kolte-Patil Developers has an impressive track record, having developed over 68 projects. These include residential complexes, integrated townships, and commercial skyscrapers across cities like Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
WHO Convenes Global Experts to Develop First Guidelines on HTLV-1 Testing and Prevention
Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hits his seventh Test hundred as India reach 220-1 at tea on the opening day of second Test against West Indies.
NCR states suggest to SC that on Diwali, bursting of crackers should strictly be allowed from 8 pm to 10 pm.
Vascon Engineers Ltd Wins Rs 161 Crore Redevelopment Project in Mumbai
NCR states suggest to SC that on Christmas eve and New Year eve, bursting of crackers be allowed from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am.