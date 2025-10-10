Left Menu

Devastating Quake Rattles Southern Philippines

A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit the southern Philippines, causing at least two fatalities in Mati City, Davao Oriental province, according to local civil defence officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 10-10-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 13:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off the coast of the southern Philippines, leading to the tragic loss of at least two lives.

Karlo Puerto, an information officer for the Davao region's civil defence office, confirmed that both casualties were reported in Mati City, Davao Oriental province.

The earthquake's impact has prompted regional authorities to mobilize support and assess the full scale of the damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

