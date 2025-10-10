Left Menu

7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Southern Philippines

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off southern Philippines, killing two and damaging structures. It triggered a temporary tsunami alert. Authorities warn of strong aftershocks while rescue efforts continue. The quake follows another deadly one two weeks prior, emphasizing the region's seismic vulnerability.

Updated: 10-10-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:14 IST
A massive 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck offshore in the southern region of the Philippines on Friday, resulting in at least two fatalities and significant structural damage in towns near the epicenter. Initial assessments indicate a widespread impact, with authorities bracing for powerful aftershocks.

The quake triggered a tsunami alert for areas within 300 km of the epicenter, although this was later lifted for both the Philippines and Indonesia. Witnesses described vehicles shaking and metal gates rattling furiously as the ground convulsed.

As recovery efforts commence, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr assured that authorities are working relentlessly to ensure aid is delivered swiftly. The latest seismic activity underscores the vulnerability of the Philippines, situated on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire', to these natural calamities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

