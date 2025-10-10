Cooking Cylinder Leak Causes Fire Injuring Four Migrant Workers
Four migrant workers from Odisha suffered burns due to a cooking gas leak at their residence near Puthiyangadi harbor. The incident occurred early on Friday morning when they attempted to cook. The room caught fire as a result of the unturned-off gas stove from the previous night.
In a tragic incident early Friday morning, four migrant workers sustained burns after a cooking gas leak caused a fire at their residence near Puthiyangadi harbor, according to police reports.
The victims, all hailing from Odisha, were attempting to prepare breakfast when the room was engulfed in flames due to the mishap.
The workers are currently receiving treatment at Pariyaram Medical College Hospital. Initial investigations suggest the gas stove was not turned off properly the night before, leading to an accumulation of gas that ignited when they tried to cook.
