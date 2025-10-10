Twin Earthquakes Rattle Southern Philippines, Trigger Tsunami Alerts
The southern Philippines was hit by two powerful offshore earthquakes in a single day. The morning quake had a 7.4 magnitude, killing five and causing landslides and evacuations due to a tsunami alert. A second quake followed, prompting President Marcos to prepare rescue and relief efforts.
In a dramatic display of geological activity, two potent offshore earthquakes hit the southern Philippines on Friday, leaving destruction in their wake. The first, a 7.4 magnitude quake, caused fatal landslides, damaged structures, and triggered tsunami evacuations before the warning was rescinded.
Teresito Bacolcol, head of the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology, confirmed that both earthquakes originated from movements in the Philippine Trench. The second quake, with a 6.9 magnitude, further shook the region, prompting further safety assessments from governing authorities.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured the public of responsive rescue operations as damage evaluations continue. While the regional infrastructure saw varying levels of damage, rescue teams remain on alert for any ensuing threats, navigating the persistent challenge of natural disasters in this typhoon-prone nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
