Delhi's Foot Overbridge Boom: Bridging the Gap in Urban Mobility

The Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi is set to construct four new foot overbridges to enhance pedestrian safety in bustling areas, officials announced on Friday.

Inspections have been carried out at key locations, including Anand Vihar ISBT exit gate and Khajuri flyover roundabout, to assess feasibility. With approvals in the pipeline, these efforts aim to ease pedestrian congestion.

Currently, many existing foot overbridges remain underutilized due to insufficient facilities, such as the absence of lifts and escalators. A study conducted by Delhi's planning department in 2018 revealed these deficiencies, prompting plans for necessary repairs and maintenance to ensure pedestrian safety.