Delhi's Foot Overbridge Boom: Bridging the Gap in Urban Mobility
The Public Works Department in Delhi plans to construct four new foot overbridges to enhance pedestrian safety in areas with heavy foot traffic. Existing issues, such as lack of lifts and proximity to transport hubs, have been highlighted in a 2018 study. Planned improvements aim to address these concerns.
- Country:
- India
The Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi is set to construct four new foot overbridges to enhance pedestrian safety in bustling areas, officials announced on Friday.
Inspections have been carried out at key locations, including Anand Vihar ISBT exit gate and Khajuri flyover roundabout, to assess feasibility. With approvals in the pipeline, these efforts aim to ease pedestrian congestion.
Currently, many existing foot overbridges remain underutilized due to insufficient facilities, such as the absence of lifts and escalators. A study conducted by Delhi's planning department in 2018 revealed these deficiencies, prompting plans for necessary repairs and maintenance to ensure pedestrian safety.
ALSO READ
Darkness in Kyiv: Russia's Strikes on Energy Infrastructure
Delhi's Big Infrastructure Push: Rekha Sarkar, Aapke Dwar Initiative
Carl Lewis Champions Integrity and Infrastructure for Athletic Success
VergeCloud's First Year: Revolutionizing India's Digital Infrastructure
Singapore's Leap into Autonomous Bus Services: Pioneering Public Transportation