Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse in Delhi Claims a Life

Tragedy struck in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area as a 32-year-old woman was killed and her five-year-old daughter injured when a segment of a three-storey building collapsed during girder removal on Friday.

The emergency unfolded around 3.10 pm, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Service, police, and other rescue teams, who launched a joint operation to rescue those trapped. The structure partially collapsed, trapping several individuals, including the woman, Poonam, and her daughter, Navya.

Poonam, who was with her husband, Pradeep Yadav, removing girders, succumbed to her injuries after being rescued, while her daughter is receiving medical attention. Authorities are investigating potential safety violations, while further legal actions are underway.

