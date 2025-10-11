Urgent Plea to Protect DPS Flamingo Lake

Environmental organizations in Maharashtra are calling on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to dismiss CIDCO's proposal to revoke the conservation reserve status of DPS flamingo lake, a crucial habitat for migratory birds located in Navi Mumbai.

The NatConnect Foundation has urged the government to preserve the flamingo habitat and protect the region's fragile biodiversity from potential destruction due to development initiatives. The foundation revealed that CIDCO's board of directors, in an April 30 meeting, authorized its managing director to advance discussions with the government towards "de-reserving" the lake.

Rekha Sankhala, organiser of the Save Flamingos and Mangroves Forum, expressed deep concern about CIDCO's actions, noting the lake's vital role as a stopover for migratory birds. Efforts to contact CIDCO's public relations officer for comment have been unsuccessful.

