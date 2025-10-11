Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Lioness Death in Gujarat's Amreli District

The Gujarat forest department investigates the suspicious death of a lioness in Amreli district. Found in Mota Kankot village, the lioness's carcass was sent for a post-mortem. The case is registered under the Wildlife Protection Act. The population of Asiatic lions has grown significantly, expanding beyond Gir National Park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amreli | Updated: 11-10-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat forest department has initiated an investigation into the suspicious death of a lioness found in Amreli district, officials reported on Saturday.

The carcass was discovered in Mota Kankot village of the Liliya range and was sent for post-mortem at a local animal rescue center, as stated by Viralsinh Chavda, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Amreli. The lioness, aged between three and four years, died under mysterious circumstances.

The incident has been registered under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, including those pertinent to hunting. Local department staff are conducting area scans to determine the cause of death. Recent census data shows Asiatic lions numbering 891, an increase from 674 five years ago, spreading into 11 districts of Saurashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

