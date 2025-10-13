Blaze Erupts in Mumbai Business Park
A major fire broke out in a nine-storey business park in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area with no casualties reported. The blaze started at the ground floor and prompted the dispatch of seven fire engines to the scene. Further details are still pending, officials said.
- Country:
- India
A major fire erupted in a nine-storey business park located in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Monday afternoon, according to local officials. Happening near Shreyas Talkies on LBS Road, the incident has not resulted in any casualties so far.
The fire began at around 2:35 PM and was reportedly confined to the ground floor of the building, which is used for commercial purposes, a civic official confirmed. The blaze caused immediate concern due to the building's size and location.
Seven fire engines were dispatched to tackle the situation, as the fire brigade official informed. However, further information from the scene remains awaited at this time as the situation develops.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- fire
- blaze
- business park
- Ghatkopar
- incident
- rescue
- equipment
- ground floor
- emergency
ALSO READ
Accidental Fire Incident During Rifle Cleaning in Jammu
Tragic River Incident Spurs Suspensions and Government Intervention
Three Arrested for Harassment Incident Caught on Video
Tragic Drowning Incident in Nepal's Rautahat District
Teacher Arrested After Road Rage Incident with Former Minister in Jalore