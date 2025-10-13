Blaze Erupts in Mumbai Business Park

A major fire erupted in a nine-storey business park located in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Monday afternoon, according to local officials. Happening near Shreyas Talkies on LBS Road, the incident has not resulted in any casualties so far.

The fire began at around 2:35 PM and was reportedly confined to the ground floor of the building, which is used for commercial purposes, a civic official confirmed. The blaze caused immediate concern due to the building's size and location.

Seven fire engines were dispatched to tackle the situation, as the fire brigade official informed. However, further information from the scene remains awaited at this time as the situation develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)