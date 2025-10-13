Left Menu

Boosting Puducherry: A Visionary Leap in Infrastructure Development

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized a commitment to delivering transparent and high-quality infrastructure projects. At a foundation ceremony for an elevated corridor in Puducherry, he highlighted the government's dedication to corruption-free and efficient project execution, with plans to invest heavily in the region's infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 13-10-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 18:29 IST
Boosting Puducherry: A Visionary Leap in Infrastructure Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari underscored the government's unwavering commitment to high-quality and properly designed infrastructure projects during a foundation-laying ceremony in Puducherry. He assured that all projects will adhere to transparent, time-bound, and corruption-free execution to significantly boost development in the region.

With plans to inject Rs 25,000 crore into Puducherry's infrastructure, Gadkari emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of broad-based development across India. He approved proposals for new flyovers on key routes and outlined the potential of coastal transportation as part of the broader development strategy.

Emphasizing accountability, Gadkari stated that contractors and officials will face termination for any quality deficiencies. He also announced substantial investments in roads and inaugurated a section of NH 32, as part of efforts to enhance transportation and decongest Puducherry's roads, further endorsed by local officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lalu Prasad Yadav Charged: The Intricate Web of the IRCTC Scam

Lalu Prasad Yadav Charged: The Intricate Web of the IRCTC Scam

 India
2
Bolsonaro's House Arrest: Brazil's Judicial Stand

Bolsonaro's House Arrest: Brazil's Judicial Stand

 Global
3
Gurugram Police Crack Down on Loan Shark Syndicate

Gurugram Police Crack Down on Loan Shark Syndicate

 India
4
India Honors 2024 Olympic Medallists, Sets Sights on Future Glory

India Honors 2024 Olympic Medallists, Sets Sights on Future Glory

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025