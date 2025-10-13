Boosting Puducherry: A Visionary Leap in Infrastructure Development

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari underscored the government's unwavering commitment to high-quality and properly designed infrastructure projects during a foundation-laying ceremony in Puducherry. He assured that all projects will adhere to transparent, time-bound, and corruption-free execution to significantly boost development in the region.

With plans to inject Rs 25,000 crore into Puducherry's infrastructure, Gadkari emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of broad-based development across India. He approved proposals for new flyovers on key routes and outlined the potential of coastal transportation as part of the broader development strategy.

Emphasizing accountability, Gadkari stated that contractors and officials will face termination for any quality deficiencies. He also announced substantial investments in roads and inaugurated a section of NH 32, as part of efforts to enhance transportation and decongest Puducherry's roads, further endorsed by local officials.

