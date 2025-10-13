COP30: A Call for Adaptation and Real Climate Action

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav advocated for COP30 to focus on adaptation and real-world climate action at a pre-summit roundtable in Brasília.

He highlighted the need for multilateralism, practical solutions, and increased public financing for climate resilience to achieve successful outcomes at the November conference in Belém, Brazil.

Amid global geopolitical tensions, Yadav underlined India's commitment to climate solutions through initiatives like the International Solar Alliance alongside addressing ongoing financial debates concerning climate finance and adaptation strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)