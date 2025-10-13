Left Menu

COP30: A Call for Adaptation and Real Climate Action

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has emphasized that COP30 should center on adaptation, translating climate commitments into tangible actions. At the Pre-COP30 Ministerial Roundtable, he called for multilateralism in climate action, swift adaptation finance, and faith in global initiatives, amidst geopolitical and financial tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 22:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav advocated for COP30 to focus on adaptation and real-world climate action at a pre-summit roundtable in Brasília.

He highlighted the need for multilateralism, practical solutions, and increased public financing for climate resilience to achieve successful outcomes at the November conference in Belém, Brazil.

Amid global geopolitical tensions, Yadav underlined India's commitment to climate solutions through initiatives like the International Solar Alliance alongside addressing ongoing financial debates concerning climate finance and adaptation strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

