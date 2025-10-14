Left Menu

Breaking the Cycle: Challenging the Distress-Conspiracy Theory Link

Recent research challenges the idea that psychological distress causes belief in conspiracy theories. A longitudinal study with participants from New Zealand, Australia, and the UK found little evidence linking distress with increased conspiracy beliefs. This suggests alternative interventions, like fostering critical thinking, might be more effective.

14-10-2025
A recent study calls into question the prevailing assumption that psychological distress drives belief in conspiracy theories. Researchers from New Zealand, Australia, and the UK conducted a longitudinal survey, revealing scant evidence supporting a causal link between anxiety or depression and the adoption of conspiracy theories.

Participants were surveyed monthly from September 2022 to February 2023, with findings suggesting that conspiracy beliefs may stem more from a stable worldview than temporary psychological distress. This insight challenges the belief that reducing stress might diminish conspiracy beliefs.

The research further refutes the notion that conspiracy beliefs elevate psychological distress, advocating instead for interventions promoting critical thinking skills over stress-reduction techniques, to combat misinformation effectively.

