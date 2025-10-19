Irregularities in BSUP scheme house allotments will not be tolerated: Minister Sarnaik

Maharashtra minister Pratap Sarnaik warned Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation officials of strict action in case irregularities are found in the allotment of houses under the Basic Services to the Urban Poor (BSUP) scheme.

The BSUP is a scheme of the Union government in partnership with the states and civic bodies to make cities slum-free.

''Officials who indulge in malpractices in BSUP housing allotment will land in jail. The list of beneficiaries must be made public before any allotment or handover of homes. Transparency must be ensured at all levels,'' Sarnaik said at a function on Saturday.

''Our experience in the past has been bitter. Ineligible people got houses while eligible tribal families were left homeless. An inquiry into those irregularities is underway as per the Chief Minister's orders,'' he said at the event where 80 tribal families from Janata Nagar in Mira-Bhayandar received homes under the BSUP scheme after 14 years of struggle.

The keys to the new homes were handed over symbolically by Vivek Pandit, former MLA and chairperson of the State Tribal Area Review Committee.

''Nothing is achieved without a fight. These families struggled for 14 years. Today, they've won their constitutional right to shelter,'' Pandit said on the occasion.

