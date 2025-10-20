Silent Celebrations: Tamil Nadu Villages Choose Nature Over Noise

Amidst the toxic air enveloping many Indian cities during Deepavali, a handful of Tamil Nadu villages are embracing a different tradition by prioritizing nature over noise. In Vettangudipatti, the commitment to eschew fireworks extends over nearly five decades, protecting migratory birds by maintaining silence.

Vettangudi Bird Sanctuary, encompassing 36.89 hectares, is home to species like the Black-headed White Ibis. Established as a sanctuary in 1977, this initiative sustains rich avian diversity while influencing neighboring villages like Kollukudipatti to follow suit. Such efforts exemplify 'community-driven conservation,' vital for preserving environmental harmony.

The movement has inspired others, with places like Vellode abstaining from loud crackers, recognizing the benefits of avian tourism. This thoughtful act reflects a broader cultural shift towards sustainable celebrations, ensuring Deepavali remains a festival of light and compassion, respecting the mutual dependence between humans and wildlife.

