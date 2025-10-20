Left Menu

Silent Celebrations: Tamil Nadu Villages Choose Nature Over Noise

In Tamil Nadu, villages like Vettangudipatti have shunned firecrackers during Deepavali for nearly 50 years to protect migratory birds. Declared bird sanctuaries, these villages embrace 'community-driven conservation,' fostering rich avian biodiversity and showcasing peaceful coexistence between humans and nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-10-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 15:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the toxic air enveloping many Indian cities during Deepavali, a handful of Tamil Nadu villages are embracing a different tradition by prioritizing nature over noise. In Vettangudipatti, the commitment to eschew fireworks extends over nearly five decades, protecting migratory birds by maintaining silence.

Vettangudi Bird Sanctuary, encompassing 36.89 hectares, is home to species like the Black-headed White Ibis. Established as a sanctuary in 1977, this initiative sustains rich avian diversity while influencing neighboring villages like Kollukudipatti to follow suit. Such efforts exemplify 'community-driven conservation,' vital for preserving environmental harmony.

The movement has inspired others, with places like Vellode abstaining from loud crackers, recognizing the benefits of avian tourism. This thoughtful act reflects a broader cultural shift towards sustainable celebrations, ensuring Deepavali remains a festival of light and compassion, respecting the mutual dependence between humans and wildlife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

