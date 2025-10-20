Suspension of PMC Officials Over Illegal Floor Construction

Pune Municipal Corporation has suspended two officials from the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) department. The suspension follows their alleged failure to halt the construction of unauthorized floors in Baner. Junior engineer Shubhangi Tarukmare and deputy engineer Sandeep Misal's actions are under scrutiny as part of a departmental investigation initiated by Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.

The matter came to light after it was discovered that the construction proposal included additional TDR usage without official approval. The sixth floor is already completed, and work on the seventh floor is ongoing, highlighting a lapse in oversight by the TDR cell.

This incident is part of a broader crackdown on departmental inefficiencies, with Municipal Commissioner Ram suspending sanitation staff for neglect in Hadapsar last week, reflecting an effort to enforce accountability within the municipal framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)