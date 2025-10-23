Left Menu

Punjab's Battle Against Stubble Burning: Significant Decline in Farm Fires

Punjab recorded 28 fresh stubble burning incidents, totaling 512 since mid-September. Though incidents have decreased by 90% compared to 2021, stubborn farmers persist due to quick crop residue clearing needs. The state imposed significant fines and initiated FIRs to combat air pollution. Government efforts and farmer cooperation are pivotal.

  • Country:
  • India

Punjab continues its struggle with stubble burning, as 28 new incidents were recorded, bringing the total to 512 since September 15, according to data from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB). The state experienced a surge from 188 to 512 crop residue burning cases as of October 16.

Most incidents were reported in districts like Tarn Taran, Amritsar, and Ferozepur. Despite government appeals, many farmers resort to burning crop residue post-harvest to clear fields swiftly for the Rabi crop. Fines totaling Rs 13.25 lakh were imposed as environmental compensation in 246 cases, demonstrating a stern approach by the authorities.

Efforts to eradicate the practice saw a 90% reduction in incidents compared to the same period in 2021. The state provided over 1.50 lakh subsidised crop residue management machines to farmers. Minister Aman Arora credited this remarkable decline to farmer cooperation and government initiatives, urging further collaboration to eliminate stubble burning entirely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

