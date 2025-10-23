Left Menu

Delhi Prepares for First Artificial Rain: A Leap in Pollution Control

Delhi is set to implement its first artificial rain via cloud seeding in an effort to combat severe air pollution. A successful trial was conducted in Burari, and the government plans to proceed with the initiative pending favorable weather conditions. This historic project aims to explore technological solutions to pollution issues.

New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2025 23:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, Delhi stands on the brink of experiencing artificial rainfall as part of a strategic effort to curb its escalating air pollution problem. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the city is ready for this technological landmark following a successful trial run in the Burari area.

The trial involved the release of silver iodide and sodium chloride from an aircraft, although rainfall did not occur due to insufficient moisture levels. The initiative is spearheaded jointly by IIT-Kanpur and the Delhi government, with plans to proceed if weather conditions align later this month.

This venture, approved by 23 different departments, aims to assess the viability of artificial rain during the heavily polluted post-Diwali season. The project faces regulatory and environmental guidelines, marking a significant collaboration between various government and scientific bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

