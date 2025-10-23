Delhi Prepares for First Artificial Rain: A Leap in Pollution Control

In a groundbreaking move, Delhi stands on the brink of experiencing artificial rainfall as part of a strategic effort to curb its escalating air pollution problem. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the city is ready for this technological landmark following a successful trial run in the Burari area.

The trial involved the release of silver iodide and sodium chloride from an aircraft, although rainfall did not occur due to insufficient moisture levels. The initiative is spearheaded jointly by IIT-Kanpur and the Delhi government, with plans to proceed if weather conditions align later this month.

This venture, approved by 23 different departments, aims to assess the viability of artificial rain during the heavily polluted post-Diwali season. The project faces regulatory and environmental guidelines, marking a significant collaboration between various government and scientific bodies.

