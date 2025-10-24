Tragedy in Corsica: Storm Claims Life Amidst Rapid Flooding

A powerful storm has claimed the life of a 45-year-old German man in Corsica. The incident took place in the river Fango near Galeria, where he was swept away by a sudden surge of water during a storm with his family. Fortunately, his wife and two daughters were rescued.

A storm named Benjamin is bringing severe weather to the region with wind speeds reaching up to 170 km/h. The island has been put under an orange weather alert, resulting in widespread flight cancellations and restrictions on maritime activities, as storms lash Corsica and surrounding areas.

France is on high alert as the storm affects various parts. Meteo France has issued orange alerts across several regions, including Corsica and northern France. People are advised to stay vigilant while authorities continue monitoring the situation closely to prevent further disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)