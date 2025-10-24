Left Menu

Tragedy in Corsica: Storm Claims Life Amidst Rapid Flooding

A 45-year-old German man lost his life during a storm in Corsica due to a sudden surge of water in the river Fango. His wife and two daughters were rescued. The island faces severe weather alerts with strong winds, affecting transportation. Several regions in France also remain under orange alerts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 24-10-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 00:39 IST
Tragedy in Corsica: Storm Claims Life Amidst Rapid Flooding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

A powerful storm has claimed the life of a 45-year-old German man in Corsica. The incident took place in the river Fango near Galeria, where he was swept away by a sudden surge of water during a storm with his family. Fortunately, his wife and two daughters were rescued.

A storm named Benjamin is bringing severe weather to the region with wind speeds reaching up to 170 km/h. The island has been put under an orange weather alert, resulting in widespread flight cancellations and restrictions on maritime activities, as storms lash Corsica and surrounding areas.

France is on high alert as the storm affects various parts. Meteo France has issued orange alerts across several regions, including Corsica and northern France. People are advised to stay vigilant while authorities continue monitoring the situation closely to prevent further disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
18 districts in Bihar affected by Maoist activities during previous regimes; we committed to free state from red rebels: PM in Samastipur.

18 districts in Bihar affected by Maoist activities during previous regimes;...

 India
2
High-Stakes Strategy: Rajya Sabha Elections in J&K Post-Article 370

High-Stakes Strategy: Rajya Sabha Elections in J&K Post-Article 370

 India
3
Mega Narcotic Bust: Customs Catch Rs 7 Crore Worth of Ganja at IGI Airport

Mega Narcotic Bust: Customs Catch Rs 7 Crore Worth of Ganja at IGI Airport

 India
4
Destructive Bird Flu Threatens Antarctic Wildlife

Destructive Bird Flu Threatens Antarctic Wildlife

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025