Mumbai's Rainy Relief: Thunderstorms Sweep Through the City

Heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms, hit Mumbai on Friday evening, bringing relief from heat but causing disruptions and waterlogging in certain areas. Civic officials reported rainfall exceeding 50 mm in various parts, but public transport continued to operate normally despite the weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-10-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 23:22 IST
Rains, paired with thunderstorms, swept across parts of Mumbai on Friday evening, causing commuters to seek shelter and resulting in traffic delays.

Areas such as Borivali, Dahisar, and Kurla experienced moderate to heavy showers with thunder and lightning, according to civic officials.

The showers, reported also in Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Raigad districts, provided a reprieve from the warm, humid conditions, though waterlogging was an issue in low-lying areas. Some regions recorded over 50 mm of rain within an hour, but transport services remained unaffected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

