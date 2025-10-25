Tiger Attack Sparks Tension in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary

A tiger attack in the Dharmapur Range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary has left a woman critically injured, according to forest officials.

Kuraisha Bano, a 40-year-old resident of Harkhapur village, was tending to her fields when the tiger struck from nearby bushes. Local villagers managed to scare away the animal using firecrackers. Bano was immediately transported to a community health centre before being transferred to Bahraich Medical College for further medical care.

The incident has incited anger among the local community, with residents protesting the delayed response of forest officials. Divisional Forest Officer Suraj has confirmed immediate financial aid for the victim and announced the deployment of teams and camera traps to monitor tiger activity. Local inhabitants are advised to exercise caution, especially after dark.

(With inputs from agencies.)